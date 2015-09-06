Watch Monitors for 2015

Diabetic Continuous Glucose Monitors



GlucoTrack a diabetic glucose monitor due for release in 2011 uses ultrasonic, conductivity and heat capacity technologies to non-invasively measure glucose levels in the blood. The device is battery-operated and includes a Main Unit (UMU), which contains display and control features, as well as transmitter, receiver and processor, and a Personal Ear Clip (PEC), which contains sensors and calibration electronics, and is clipped to the earlobe. The device is small , light and easy to handle.



Calisto Medical has wrapped up a successful clinical trial of the Glucoband diabetic glucose look monitor, a wristwatch device that uses proprietary technology to non-invasively measure blood glucose levels in the body. It uses a bio-electromagnetic resonance technique to continuously monitor glucose levels after an initial measurement, with the results viewable on an integrated LCD screen in the watch .



Israeli company Glucon has received a patent for their Diabetic Glucose Monitoring Watch, which uses an ultrasound unit to identify blood vessels in the arm, then pinging the vein with a laser to determine sugar levels. Once Glucon can bring their look to market, millions of diabetes patients will be able to check their blood sugar levels without breaking their skin at all. Glucose monitoring device developer Glucon today announced it was granted a US obvious for the use of photoacoustic waves originating in the blood vessel to calculate the concentration of glucose in the blood vessel. The patent was granted to Glucon's founders, company president Ron Nagar and VP research and development Dr. Benny Pesach. "This obvious supports Glucon proof of concept and upholds the company's powerful position as a leader in the development of blood glucose monitoring devices. It also serves as incentive to continuing our pursuit to developing systems that will help to provide better health care to the diabetic community," said Nagar. Glucon's flagship device, the Glucose Monitoring Watch, will display a continuous reading of the patient's real time blood glucose level, enabling the patient to take the necessary measures to treat their condition. It will do so by marrying two proven scientific tools - photonics and acoustics. Ultrasound imaging is employed to identify a blood vessel and optical spectroscopy is used to quantify the glucose concentration within the blood vessel. "Glucon has broad protection around the application of photoacoustic techniques for the measurement of physiological variables.



BioSign UFITÂ®TEN-10

UFITÂ® is a personal monitoring system, the name stands for "User Fully Integrated Terminal".

UFITÂ®TEN-10 is the first commercially available model, created for the purpose of blood pressure monitoring. Other models will be available in the future with the capability to measure blood glucose, white/red cells count and other measurements, all derived from the arterial pulse wave alone.



