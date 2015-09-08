Dogs are the Best Companions

Strolling down the park is one of my morning routines. I usually spend time with my pets before I go to work. It is the best time of the day where I can be myself and be with my best companion. I usually play with them for a little while before we pass by at my favorite coffee shop to sip my Cappuccino. Mornings is my most cherished time of the day where I feel comfortable doing things that I love and being carefree for that specific moment.

My day is usually spend working and talking with other people. The kind of work that I do involves a lot of networking as I hunt the best people which I can recruit to join my growing up business. During my childhood, my parents describe me as a very talkative kid and very friendly. I really love talking to strangers up to the point that I'm selling my mother's baked cookies to them. Maybe I have an inborn talent in great communication as I converse with them naturally. I become very active in my school organizations and love to talk in public. My friends would always love to listen to all my stories and my teachers noticed my unique skill as well.