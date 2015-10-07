Why All Men Should Love "Girly" Songs

Some guys wouldn't appreciate this type of music since it's about a girl pouring out her heart and being extremely vulnerable. When guys do it, people think they're being chivalrous but when a girl does it, she's weak which in my opinion totally isn't true at all.



I love this song because of the raw emotions in it, the melody and the overall effect it was as a whole. I've turned it into a ringtone for my mobile phone already but I think I'll change it soon. Everytime my phone rings, I feel so relaxed that I forget it's my phone ringing in the first place. I don't know about you but I think that ringtones should be a little bit more upbeat and catchy, just so that it catches your attention enough to make you want to check your phone.



Maybe I'll turn a bit old school and rock some Sum 41 to use as my new ringtone since I know how much my parents hate that type of music.