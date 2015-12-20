Learning To Play The Guitar

It is not easy to learn to play the guitar. Therefore, it is very important to stay motivated. One way to stay motivated is by setting short-term goals which won't to take that long to achieve. Finding a guitar buddy with whom to practice is also a good motivational tool. Staying motivated is key to not giving up.

Remember, learning the guitar is not an overnight thing. Go slow, and you'll get there. Practice at a regular time daily so that you can really get to know your guitar and play it well.

If you are a beginning guitar player, be sure to learn the different types of strums. Start strumming slowly, with a simple up-and-down strum, and once you have that down, you can move on to more difficult strum patterns. Learn the basics, such as country rhythms, and rock rhythms. You can learn many types of music with these simple strums.