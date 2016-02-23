The Longest 15 Minutes of Your Life

Fifteen minutes was all it took to destroy hundreds of years of French claim and history in America. In 1759, General James Wolfe led the British to a victory that trumped all other victories in America so far. He had successfully defeated France after many attempts by other troops. But how did he manage to do it in such a short period of time?

The battle technically started 3 months prior to Wolfe's victory. They made their way into the St. Lawrence River, holding off French fire impressively to land his fleet on the outskirts of Quebec. Because Quebec had such an imposing and extraordinary defence, Wolfe decided to starve the French. This went on for two and a half months to no avail. The city of Quebec was just too large for the British troops to surround also so Wolfe had to be clever if starving them out wasn't going to work.