How to be a Great Leader

I remember when a kid in England asked me how I am able to balance my personal, career, and love life. I could have answered him "It's just about time management, boy", but instead, I just decided to give him a smile. Right then I realized that you can accomplish things in life especially if you know what you want and you love what you do. You don't have to force yourself to do the things that you never like.

I believe that happiness is a choice. If someone is happy, then that person can also share his/her happiness to others. It feels good to imagine that our world is united in that aspect. We may have different opinions, perspectives, and values, but I am certain that everybody just wants to live a happy life.

I understand that it's tiring to work for the community. I think that stress has so many disadvantages also for me. Some people loss weight, but for me, it's different. When I'm stress, I eat a lot. I don't know if there's such thing as "stress eating" but I really gain weight when I get pressured at work.