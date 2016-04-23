How Much Does a Beach Wedding Cost

What to Wear to a Beach Wedding Don'ts
- Pull a Marilyn. Short dresses will blow up in the wind. I recommend a dress knee length or longer in a lightweight fabric. Because this is a beach wedding, it is perfectly acceptable to wear pants; culottes, linen drawstrings, and jumpsuits make good alternatives.
- Wear hats; especially ones that are easily blown off. The last thing you want is for your big floppy beach hat to blow off and down the beach mid-ceremony.
- Wear pantyhose. Often this is an afterthought for most women but the wind blows sand which will get stuck inside and leave you terribly uncomfortable finding every hiding spot available to fix yourself.
- Heels! These are just gigantic no-no's at a beach wedding unless you plan on twisting/breaking your ankle. The heels, no matter how adorable, will sink in the sand and you will be walking with your toes to the sky.
- Wear a long sleeve shirt. Guys have a hard time deciding what to wear to a beach wedding too and this one is specifically for male attendees. You should avoid wearing a long sleeve shirt especially if you are prone to sweating. Opt for a short-sleeve or wear an undershirt to prevent underarm wetness. Also, see our tips on Beach Wedding Attire for Men.