Fashion Advice To Help You Look Your Best

I met a client recently and she asked me to be her wedding organizer and gown designer. The wedding will happen in May and I still have four months to prepare, fit, and adjust the gowns that she and her bridesmaids are going to wear. Our first meeting was about finalizing her theme and motif, counting the total number of participants, and budgeting the wedding. Of course, I decided to give Ivy some discounts cause she was recommended to me by my husband.