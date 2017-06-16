Newsvine

Samliz0821

Samliz0821 does not belong to any Nations, yet.

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 32 Comments: 0 Since: Jun 2015

Fashion Advice To Help You Look Your Best

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Samliz0821 View Original Article: dresses-karenmillen.net
Seeded on Fri Jun 16, 2017 11:38 AM
    Discuss:

    I met a client recently and she asked me to be her wedding organizer and gown designer. The wedding will happen in May and I still have four months to prepare, fit, and adjust the gowns that she and her bridesmaids are going to wear. Our first meeting was about finalizing her theme and motif, counting the total number of participants, and budgeting the wedding. Of course, I decided to give Ivy some discounts cause she was recommended to me by my husband.

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor